MAST Energy Developments (LON:MAST) Stock Price Down 12.2% – Here’s Why

Shares of MAST Energy Developments PLC (LON:MAST – Get Free Report) dropped 12.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.35 and last traded at GBX 3.60. Approximately 2,655,937 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 3,772,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.10.

MAST Energy Developments Stock Down 8.7%

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of -0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.78, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 4.59 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 47.92.

About MAST Energy Developments

Quantum Dara Energy PLC engages in the development and operation of flexible power plants for the generation and sale of electricity in the UK.

