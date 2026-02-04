HgCapital Trust (LON:HGT) Stock Price Down 8.8% – Time to Sell?

HgCapital Trust plc (LON:HGT – Get Free Report) was down 8.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 367.50 and last traded at GBX 369.38. Approximately 6,254,005 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 352% from the average daily volume of 1,383,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 405.

HgCapital Trust Stock Down 8.0%

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 494.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 494.49.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Helena Coles acquired 4,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 488 per share, with a total value of £19,871.36. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About HgCapital Trust

HgT provides investors with a unique opportunity to participate in the growth in value of a portfolio of c.50 private companies sourced by Hg. Value is created through implementing an investment strategy focused on software and business service companies with resilient, recurring revenue streams and from leveraging the network and expertise of Hg to support management teams to deliver the full potential of their respective businesses.

With highly predictable and stable cash flows, the top 20 businesses (representing 76% by value of HGT’s investments) reported aggregate sales of £10.6 billion and EBITDA of £3.3 billion over the last 12 months, equating to an EBITDA margin of 31%.

Hg brings to HgT an experienced team of c.400 employees, including c.

