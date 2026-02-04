Amigo (LON:AMGO) Stock Price Down 11.5% – Here’s Why

Amigo Holdings PLC (LON:AMGO – Get Free Report) traded down 11.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.30 and last traded at GBX 2.43. 4,705,868 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 7,514,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.75.

Amigo Trading Down 11.5%

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.54. The company has a market cap of £16.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.92.

Amigo (LON:AMGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 15th. The company reported GBX (0.33) earnings per share for the quarter. Amigo had a positive return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 438.10%. On average, research analysts forecast that Amigo Holdings PLC will post 0.4268293 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Amigo Company Profile

In other Amigo news, insider Nicholas Beal bought 3,666,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1 per share, with a total value of £36,666.69. Also, insider Jonathan Roe acquired 1,416,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1 per share, for a total transaction of £14,166.66. Insiders acquired a total of 5,815,885 shares of company stock worth $5,815,885 in the last 90 days. 53.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amigo Holdings PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides loans to individuals in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company also engages in trading and financing activities. Amigo Holdings PLC was founded in 2005 and is based in Bournemouth, the United Kingdom.

