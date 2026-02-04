Providence Gold Mines (CVE:PHD) Stock Price Down 28.6% – Should You Sell?

Providence Gold Mines Inc. (CVE:PHD – Get Free Report) was down 28.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 156,353 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 70% from the average daily volume of 91,915 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Providence Gold Mines Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.26 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.03.

About Providence Gold Mines

Providence Gold Mines Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties located in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold ores. It holds interests in the Providence Mines Property, consisting 7 patented staked mineral claims and 22 located claims, covering an area of approximately 324 acres located in the Summerville Mining District, Sonora, California. The company was formerly known as Red Hut Metals Inc and changed its name to Providence Gold Mines Inc in July 2017.

Further Reading

