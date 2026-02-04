Orion Digital (NASDAQ:ORIO) Upgraded at Zacks Research

Posted by on Feb 4th, 2026

Orion Digital (NASDAQ:ORIOGet Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Weiss Ratings started coverage on Orion Digital in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. They set a “sell (d)” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Orion Digital has an average rating of “Reduce”.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ORIO

Orion Digital Trading Down 0.8%

NASDAQ:ORIO opened at $1.18 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.28 million, a PE ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 2.68. Orion Digital has a 1-year low of $0.74 and a 1-year high of $3.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

About Orion Digital

(Get Free Report)

Mogo Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada and internationally. The company provides digital solutions to the consumers to get in control of their financial health. It offers Mogo app to access a digital spending account with Mogo Visa Platinum Prepaid Card; MogoCrypto that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin; MogoProtect, a free ID fraud protection and monthly credit score monitoring; MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage experience; and MogoMoney that provides access to personal loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.