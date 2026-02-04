Orion Digital (NASDAQ:ORIO) Upgraded at Zacks Research

Orion Digital (NASDAQ:ORIO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Weiss Ratings started coverage on Orion Digital in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. They set a “sell (d)” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Orion Digital has an average rating of “Reduce”.

NASDAQ:ORIO opened at $1.18 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.28 million, a PE ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 2.68. Orion Digital has a 1-year low of $0.74 and a 1-year high of $3.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

