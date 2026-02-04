Brightstar Lottery (NYSE:BRSL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Truist Financial

Brightstar Lottery (NYSE:BRSL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Brightstar Lottery Stock Performance

Brightstar Lottery stock opened at $14.18 on Tuesday.

Get Brightstar Lottery alerts:

Brightstar Lottery Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

Receive News & Ratings for Brightstar Lottery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brightstar Lottery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.