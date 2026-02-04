Truist Financial Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. $MPWR

Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $5,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 29 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 2,700.0% in the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 28 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 76.0% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 44 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 192.9% in the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 41 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $908.21, for a total transaction of $2,724,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 71,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,784,435.72. This represents a 4.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Victor K. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $951.72, for a total value of $951,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 28,567 shares in the company, valued at $27,187,785.24. The trade was a 3.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 66,776 shares of company stock worth $60,099,765. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Down 0.7%

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $1,164.83 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $989.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $926.15. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $438.86 and a 52 week high of $1,199.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.81 billion, a PE ratio of 29.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $1.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 15.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MPWR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $930.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Wolfe Research set a $1,200.00 target price on Monolithic Power Systems and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, October 31st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,300.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,135.42.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ: MPWR) is a fabless semiconductor company that designs and supplies high-performance power management solutions for a broad range of electronic systems. Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Kirkland, Washington, the company focuses on analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that convert, regulate and monitor electrical power with an emphasis on efficiency, integration and power density.

MPS’s product portfolio includes DC?DC switching regulators, power modules, power management ICs (PMICs), LED drivers, battery-management ICs, motor drivers, and AC?DC power solutions.

