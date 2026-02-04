Brokerages Set Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) PT at $1,022.00

Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,064.50.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Comfort Systems USA from $1,155.00 to $1,196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 26th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,310.00 price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Monday.

NYSE:FIX opened at $1,209.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,024.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $875.15. Comfort Systems USA has a 12 month low of $276.44 and a 12 month high of $1,220.00. The firm has a market cap of $42.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.22 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

In other news, SVP Laura Finley Howell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $996.16, for a total value of $996,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 7,938 shares in the company, valued at $7,907,518.08. This represents a 11.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian E. Lane sold 7,158 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $947.98, for a total value of $6,785,640.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 180,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,478,206.24. This represents a 3.81% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 12,528 shares of company stock worth $11,972,106 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 30 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Eastern Bank acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc is a U.S.-based mechanical contracting company that provides a range of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) services to commercial, industrial and institutional customers. The company focuses on the design, installation, maintenance and repair of HVAC systems, and it supports projects from initial engineering and system selection through long-term service agreements and upgrades.

Its service offerings include new construction and retrofit installations, preventive and corrective maintenance, emergency repair, energy management and building automation systems.

