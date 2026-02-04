TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.25.

TTGT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of TechTarget in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th.

TechTarget Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TechTarget

TechTarget stock opened at $5.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.77. The stock has a market cap of $378.12 million, a P/E ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 0.93. TechTarget has a 12-month low of $4.63 and a 12-month high of $18.69.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 103.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,658 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in TechTarget by 4,513.8% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,029 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,920 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of TechTarget by 904.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,221 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,701 shares in the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TechTarget during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of TechTarget during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

About TechTarget

TechTarget, Inc operates as a specialized media and information services company focused on the technology sector. Through a network of over 140 online channels and dedicated sites covering a wide range of IT topics—from cloud computing and cybersecurity to data analytics and storage—the company delivers targeted content, research, and insights to enterprise technology buyers. TechTarget’s offerings enable technology vendors and service providers to engage with qualified audiences at every stage of the purchasing cycle.

The company’s core products include purchase intent data solutions and lead-generation platforms designed to identify and nurture prospects actively researching technology solutions.

Featured Stories

