WCM Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 45,165 TopBuild Corp. $BLD

WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 45,165 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,734,000. WCM Investment Management LLC owned 0.16% of TopBuild as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in TopBuild in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in TopBuild by 3,433.3% during the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 106 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in TopBuild during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in shares of TopBuild by 28.3% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 118 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in TopBuild by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at TopBuild

In other news, VP Luis Francisco Machado sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.40, for a total value of $450,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 9,349 shares in the company, valued at $4,210,789.60. This trade represents a 9.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Price Performance

TopBuild stock opened at $479.91 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $452.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $428.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.70. TopBuild Corp. has a 12-month low of $266.26 and a 12-month high of $509.36.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The construction company reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.14. TopBuild had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 20.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BLD shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on TopBuild from $518.00 to $536.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. Truist Financial increased their price target on TopBuild from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on TopBuild from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $517.96 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TopBuild currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $439.73.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE: BLD) is a leading installer and distributor of insulation and building material products serving primarily the U.S. construction market. Headquartered in Daytona Beach, Florida, the company was formed in 2011 as a spin-off from ABF Freight System and has since grown through a combination of organic expansion and targeted acquisitions. TopBuild’s core mission is to enhance energy efficiency and comfort in new residential and light commercial construction projects by providing comprehensive insulation solutions and related services.

The company operates through two main segments.

