Heritage Investors Management Corp Sells 13,593 Shares of IAC Inc. $IAC

Heritage Investors Management Corp decreased its stake in shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) by 20.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,593 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp owned about 0.07% of IAC worth $1,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of IAC by 240.3% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. North Capital Inc. bought a new position in IAC in the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in IAC in the second quarter worth about $83,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of IAC by 96.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in shares of IAC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Revenue slightly beat expectations — Q4 revenue was $645.98M vs. consensus ~$641M, which some outlets flagged as a sales beat that cushions the headline loss. IAC (NASDAQ:IAC) Beats Q4 CY2025 Sales Expectations

A number of brokerages have commented on IAC. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of IAC from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on IAC from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on IAC from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered IAC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on IAC from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.67.

Shares of IAC opened at $36.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.48 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.56. IAC Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.56 and a 1 year high of $50.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.32.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($1.66). IAC had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 8.27%.The company had revenue of $645.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.39) EPS. IAC’s quarterly revenue was down 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that IAC Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAC (NASDAQ: IAC) is a publicly traded holding company headquartered in New York City that builds and invests in consumer-focused internet businesses. Through its portfolio of digital media brands, online marketplaces and subscription services, IAC delivers content and connections across a range of verticals, including lifestyle, finance, home services and personal care. The company’s operations span North America and parts of Europe, where its brands reach millions of visitors each month.

In the digital publishing space, IAC’s Dotdash Meredith division develops original content and data?driven journalism across more than a dozen specialty sites.

