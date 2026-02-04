Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 30,030 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF $BKLN

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,030 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BKLN. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 16,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 10.8% during the third quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Florin Court Capital LLP lifted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 30.5% in the third quarter. Florin Court Capital LLP now owns 182,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,820,000 after acquiring an additional 42,600 shares during the period. Guardian Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 12.4% in the third quarter. Guardian Asset Advisors LLC now owns 204,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,272,000 after acquiring an additional 22,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 235,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,934,000 after acquiring an additional 5,098 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BKLN opened at $20.71 on Wednesday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $20.02 and a 12 month high of $21.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.93.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 20th were paid a $0.1078 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 20th. This is an increase from Invesco Senior Loan ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.2%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.