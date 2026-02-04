Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $28.09 Million Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 41.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,949 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $28,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 2,608.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 5,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 5,373 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 6,408.0% during the third quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 9,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after buying an additional 9,612 shares in the last quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 369,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,881,000 after acquiring an additional 23,267 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 5,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 32,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,961,000 after acquiring an additional 12,261 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TXN. Raymond James Financial set a $240.00 target price on Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.92.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In related news, VP Christine Witzsche sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.31, for a total transaction of $164,310.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 20,821 shares in the company, valued at $3,421,098.51. This represents a 4.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald Kirk sold 9,990 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total value of $1,621,676.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 14,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,424,723.21. The trade was a 40.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $225.21 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $185.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 4.35. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $139.95 and a 52-week high of $228.83. The company has a market capitalization of $204.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 28.28%.During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. Texas Instruments has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.480 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 30th will be given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 30th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.41%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ: TXN) is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company’s products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI’s business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI’s product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

