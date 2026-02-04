Federated Hermes Inc. Has $3.47 Million Stock Position in ONE Gas, Inc. $OGS

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) by 269.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 42,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,275 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of ONE Gas worth $3,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 2,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in ONE Gas by 1.4% in the third quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 6.6% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 23.8% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 34.9% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OGS stock opened at $80.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.17. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.58 and a 1-year high of $83.96.

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The business had revenue of $379.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.19 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 10.76%.The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th. This is a boost from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.47%.

Several research firms recently commented on OGS. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of ONE Gas in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of ONE Gas from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Mizuho increased their price objective on ONE Gas from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on ONE Gas from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ONE Gas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.57.

ONE Gas, Inc is a publicly traded natural gas utility company focused on the regulated distribution of natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, the company owns and operates an integrated system of transmission and distribution pipelines, storage facilities and compressor stations designed to deliver safe, reliable energy to end users. Its operations are governed by state utility commissions, which set rates and service standards in the markets the company serves.

The company’s service territory spans three states: Oklahoma, Kansas and the Texas Panhandle.

