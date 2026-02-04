Gallacher Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in H&R Block, Inc. $HRB

Gallacher Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 234.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,425 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,923 shares during the quarter. H&R Block comprises about 0.6% of Gallacher Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Gallacher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $1,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HRB. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in H&R Block by 85.4% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of H&R Block by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 848,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,593,000 after buying an additional 112,127 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of H&R Block by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in H&R Block by 1.3% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 67,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other H&R Block news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 176,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total value of $8,197,820.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 906,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,107,301.98. This represents a 16.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

H&R Block stock opened at $37.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.36. H&R Block, Inc. has a one year low of $36.56 and a one year high of $64.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.86, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($1.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.96) by $0.12. H&R Block had a net margin of 16.24% and a negative return on equity of 169.98%. The company had revenue of $198.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.73) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. H&R Block has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.850-5.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that H&R Block, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HRB shares. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of H&R Block in a report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, H&R Block has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

H&R Block (NYSE: HRB) is a leading provider of tax preparation services and software solutions, serving individual and small-business clients through a combination of retail offices, online platforms and mobile applications. The company offers assisted tax preparation at its network of retail offices, where clients work with trained tax professionals, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) software and online filing services designed to guide users through the complexities of federal and state tax returns.

Founded in 1955 by brothers Henry W.

