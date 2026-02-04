Northland Power, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Northland Power, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NPIFF. TD Securities cut shares of Northland Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Northland Power in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Desjardins cut Northland Power to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Northland Power in a report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Northland Power in a research report on Friday, November 14th.

Get Northland Power alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NPIFF

Northland Power Stock Performance

Northland Power Cuts Dividend

OTCMKTS NPIFF opened at $13.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.06 and its 200-day moving average is $15.26. Northland Power has a 12-month low of $11.04 and a 12-month high of $18.44.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.0714 per share. This represents a yield of 744.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 28th. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio is -64.20%.

About Northland Power

(Get Free Report)

Northland Power Inc is a Canadian developer, owner and operator of power generation facilities, with a focus on clean and green energy. The company’s portfolio encompasses natural gas–fired, wind, solar and thermal projects, and its operations span from onshore and nearshore facilities in Canada to offshore wind farms in Europe. Northland Power is structured to manage all stages of a project’s lifecycle, from early-stage development and financing through construction and long-term operation.

In Canada, Northland Power operates a mix of combined-cycle gas turbines and peaking plants, as well as solar installations, serving industrial and municipal customers under long-term contracts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Northland Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northland Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.