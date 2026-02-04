Federated Hermes Inc. Cuts Stock Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. $HCA

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,265 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $2,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HCA. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Clearstead Trust LLC increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 311.8% during the second quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 82.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Compound Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $498.91 on Wednesday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $295.00 and a 12-month high of $527.55. The company has a market cap of $113.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $480.64 and a 200 day moving average of $440.25.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $8.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.37 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $19.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.67 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.97% and a negative return on equity of 409.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.22 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.100-31.500 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. KeyCorp set a $503.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $494.00 to $551.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Stephens lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $519.71.

HCA Healthcare News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting HCA Healthcare this week:

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare is a for?profit operator of healthcare facilities headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. Founded in 1968, the company owns and operates a network of hospitals and related healthcare facilities and has grown through organic expansion and acquisitions to become a large provider of inpatient and outpatient services.

The company’s core activities include the operation of acute care hospitals, freestanding surgical and emergency centers, and outpatient clinics. HCA’s services encompass inpatient care, surgical services, emergency medicine, diagnostic imaging and laboratory testing, and various outpatient and ambulatory care offerings.

