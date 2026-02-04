Peterson Wealth Services Sells 30,256 Shares of Realty Income Corporation $O

Peterson Wealth Services reduced its holdings in shares of Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 90.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 30,256 shares during the quarter. Peterson Wealth Services’ holdings in Realty Income were worth $197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of O. State Street Corp grew its position in Realty Income by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,732,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,556,436,000 after buying an additional 676,697 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,391,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,669,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,763,000 after acquiring an additional 309,902 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 1.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,813,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $334,897,000 after purchasing an additional 84,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allied Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the third quarter worth approximately $10,870,000. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Realty Income stock opened at $61.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Realty Income Corporation has a twelve month low of $50.71 and a twelve month high of $61.95. The company has a market capitalization of $56.50 billion, a PE ratio of 56.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.79.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.45% and a net margin of 17.17%.The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 30th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 300.00%.

O has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.21.

Realty Income Corporation (NYSE: O) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns and manages commercial properties subject primarily to long-term net lease agreements. The company’s business model focuses on generating predictable, contractual rental income by leasing properties to tenants under agreements that typically place responsibility for taxes, insurance and maintenance on the tenant. Realty Income is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange and markets itself as a reliable income-oriented REIT.

Realty Income’s portfolio is concentrated in single-tenant, retail and service-oriented properties such as drugstores, convenience stores, dollar and discount retailers, restaurants, and other essential-service businesses.

