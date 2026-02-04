Town Centre Securities (LON:TOWN) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Town Centre Securities Plc (LON:TOWN – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 125.42 and traded as low as GBX 123. Town Centre Securities shares last traded at GBX 127.75, with a volume of 11,580 shares traded.

Town Centre Securities Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.21. The company has a market cap of £53.66 million, a P/E ratio of -15.58 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 125.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 128.40.

Insider Transactions at Town Centre Securities

In related news, insider Michael Ziff sold 25,000 shares of Town Centre Securities stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 124, for a total transaction of £31,000. 23.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Town Centre Securities Company Profile

Town Centre Securities PLC (the “Company”) is a public limited company domiciled in the United Kingdom. Its shares are listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. The address of its registered office is Town Centre House, The Merrion Centre, Leeds LS2 8LY. The principal activities of the group during the period remained those of property investment, development and trading and the provision of car parking.

