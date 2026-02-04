RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 149,755 shares, a growth of 31.7% from the December 31st total of 113,739 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,216 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 45,216 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RBB. Zacks Research lowered shares of RBB Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of RBB Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on RBB Bancorp from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of RBB Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, RBB Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.33.

RBB Bancorp Price Performance

RBB opened at $21.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.58 million, a P/E ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.10. RBB Bancorp has a 52-week low of $14.40 and a 52-week high of $22.58.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 26th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $32.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.23 million. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 6.21%. As a group, analysts predict that RBB Bancorp will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

RBB Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 30th. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.97%.

Institutional Trading of RBB Bancorp

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RBB. Fourthstone LLC bought a new stake in RBB Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $2,830,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 80.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 200,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,756,000 after purchasing an additional 89,035 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in RBB Bancorp by 213.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 64,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 43,617 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 319.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 37,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 94.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 54,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 26,662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.14% of the company’s stock.

About RBB Bancorp

RBB Bancorp is a bank holding company headquartered in Los Angeles, California, and the parent of Royal Business Bank. Established in 2008, the company focuses on providing a full range of commercial banking services tailored to small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals and real estate investors. Through its subsidiary, RBB Bancorp delivers deposit products, loan facilities and cash management solutions designed to support operations and growth strategies.

The company’s core offerings include commercial real estate lending, construction and land development loans, Small Business Administration (SBA) lending and trade finance.

