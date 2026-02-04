Majesco (NYSEAMERICAN:MJCO) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Majesco (NYSEAMERICAN:MJCO – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.00 and traded as low as $15.97. Majesco shares last traded at $16.00, with a volume of 903,400 shares changing hands.
Majesco Trading Up 0.2%
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.00.
About Majesco
Majesco Entertainment Company (NYSE American: MJCO) is a developer, publisher and distributor of interactive entertainment software. The company focuses primarily on digital and mobile gaming titles, offering a portfolio that spans casual, family-friendly and lifestyle-oriented experiences. Its product lineup has included well-known franchises such as BloodRayne, Cooking Mama and Zumba Fitness, alongside original IP and licensed partnerships.
Founded in 1986 and headquartered in Edison, New Jersey, Majesco originally built its reputation on the physical distribution of console and PC games in the North American market.
