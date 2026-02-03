Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $67.00 and last traded at $67.76, with a volume of 700284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.28.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 24th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Wall Street Zen cut Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 18th. Weiss Ratings cut Euronet Worldwide from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $134.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.33.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.98 and a 200 day moving average of $83.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.84.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 17.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 628,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,143,000 after buying an additional 91,348 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 121,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,980,000 after acquiring an additional 5,009 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Euronet Worldwide by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 140.6% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 14,080 shares during the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc is a global financial technology company specializing in electronic payment services and transaction processing. Through its three primary business segments—Electronic Funds Transfer (EFT) Network Services, epay® Prepaid and Payment Services, and Money Transfer—Euronet provides end-to-end solutions that enable secure, efficient and convenient payments for consumers, financial institutions and retailers worldwide.

In its EFT Network Services arm, Euronet operates one of the world’s largest ATM and point-of-sale (POS) terminal networks, offering deployment, management and connectivity services.

