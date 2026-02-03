EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.14 and last traded at $21.9650, with a volume of 546274 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EZPW shares. JMP Securities set a $23.00 target price on shares of EZCORP in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of EZCORP in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of EZCORP in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Citizens Jmp lifted their target price on shares of EZCORP from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered EZCORP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EZCORP currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

EZCORP Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 4.37.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The credit services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. EZCORP had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $335.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.09 million. As a group, research analysts expect that EZCORP, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EZCORP

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in EZCORP in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in EZCORP during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of EZCORP by 239.3% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,728 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of EZCORP by 15,019.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 3,154 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of EZCORP by 126.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,422 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

About EZCORP

EZCORP, Inc is a specialty consumer finance company that provides pawn loans and retail merchandise programs primarily through its EZPAWN and Cash Converters brands. The company offers collateral-based loans secured principally by jewelry, electronics, musical instruments and other personal items, alongside check-cashing, money-transfer and bill-payment services. In addition to its pawn lending operations, EZCORP acquires previously pawned or consumer merchandise for resale through its “Sell-It-Now” platform and retail storefronts.

Founded in 1989 and headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, EZCORP operates in two principal geographic markets: the United States and Mexico.

