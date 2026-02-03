Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) Reaches New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Loblaw Companies Limited (OTCMKTS:LBLCF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $47.31 and last traded at $47.31, with a volume of 283 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.85.

Loblaw Companies Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $56.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.66.

Loblaw Companies Company Profile

Loblaw Companies Limited is Canada’s largest food and pharmacy retailer, operating a network of more than 2,400 corporate and franchise stores across every province and territory. Its grocery banners include Loblaws, No Frills, Real Canadian Superstore and Zehrs, while its joint venture with George Weston Limited underpins a portfolio of hard-discount and premium formats. Loblaw maintains its headquarters in Brampton, Ontario, and its shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange, with American depositary receipts quoted on OTCMKTS under the symbol LBLCF.

In addition to conventional grocery retailing, Loblaw provides pharmacy services through its Shoppers Drug Mart chain, one of Canada’s leading health and beauty networks.

