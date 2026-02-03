Endurance Gold (CVE:EDG) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Endurance Gold Co. (CVE:EDG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.90 and last traded at C$0.82, with a volume of 98770 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.74.

Endurance Gold Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$146.33 million, a PE ratio of -130.57 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.39 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.30.

Endurance Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Endurance Gold Corporation focuses on the exploration and development of mineral properties in North America. It explores for gold, niobium, nickel, and rare earth metals. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Endurance Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endurance Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.