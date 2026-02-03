London Security (LON:LSC) Sets New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

London Security plc (LON:LSC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 2,600 and last traded at GBX 3,100, with a volume of 10 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,850.

London Security Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £380.06 million, a PE ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,833 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,265.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75.

About London Security

London Security plc, an investment holding company, manufactures, sells, and rents fire protection equipment in the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, Austria, France, Germany, Denmark, and Luxembourg. It also provides intruder alarms products, as well as fire protection equipment maintenance services. The company offers its products under the Nu-Swift, Ansul, Total, Premier, and Master brands to companies, governments, and private individuals. The company was formerly known as London Securities plc and changed its name to London Security plc in 2003.

Featured Stories

