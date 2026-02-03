Lindsell Train Investment Trust (LON:LTI) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc (LON:LTI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 6.14 and last traded at GBX 6.14, with a volume of 51920 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.50.

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £1.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 6.53 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 272.69.

Lindsell Train Investment Trust (LON:LTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported GBX 19.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lindsell Train Investment Trust had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 82.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Company Profile

In related news, insider Michael Lindsell purchased 23,591 shares of Lindsell Train Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 632 per share, for a total transaction of £149,095.12. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 93,911 shares of company stock worth $61,945,957. Company insiders own 6.72% of the company’s stock.

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc is an closed-ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Lindsell Train Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in equities, unquoted equities, bonds, other Lindsell Train managed fund products, cash, and other financial investments. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the 2.5% Consolidated Loan Stock and MSCI World Index.

Featured Stories

