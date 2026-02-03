Vitrafy Life Sciences H1 Earnings Call Highlights

Vitrafy Life Sciences (ASX:VFY) outlined progress against its commercialization and technology milestones during its first-half investor webinar, highlighting a first commercial contract in animal reproduction, ongoing U.S. defense-related blood product studies, and continued investment in its hardware and software platform.

Commercialization focus: first revenue-generating contract in animal reproduction

Managing Director and CEO Brent Owens said the company entered the financial year with two primary priorities: market development and commercialization, and continued technology development. Owens said Vitrafy has executed on its plan to commercialize first in animal reproduction, describing that market as global in scale and unregulated, enabling a faster pathway to revenue.

The company recently signed a 12-month exclusive agreement with IMV Technologies, which Owens described as a global leader in animal reproduction with close to 50% of the global reproduction market across different animal species. He said IMV processes up to roughly 500 million “straw” units per year and has a presence in more than a dozen countries.

Owens said the agreement is intended to develop a joint offering and go to market together. He added that Vitrafy expects revenue to begin flowing immediately, with up to about AUD 900,000 over the 12-month term, made up of monthly fees and milestone payments tied to commercial readiness and deployment.

In response to a question about potential penetration into IMV’s ecosystem, Owens said the company did not want to move directly into a long-term agreement without first doing work to “shape and size” the opportunity and validate the best economic and integration approach during the exclusive period. CFO Simon Martin added that IMV’s market position gives it access to a large proportion of the customer base across bovine, porcine, and aquaculture, and said IMV is already prepared to pay because it believes the technology works.

Human health pipeline: U.S. Army platelet studies and growing interest

While animal reproduction was described as the first commercial vertical, Owens emphasized that Vitrafy’s largest opportunity remains in human health, primarily in North America. He said the company completed Phase I studies with the U.S. Army Institute of Surgical Research last year with “outstanding results” and has now commenced Phase II, which is ongoing.

Owens said the company expects Phase II readouts in the current quarter and framed them as an immediate milestone. He described Phase II as important for building statistically significant data at volumes that support commercial-scale discussions, including assessing both recovery and functionality.

He also noted that Vitrafy presented Phase I results at the AABB conference in the U.S., which he said generated strong interest across both civilian and defense networks. The company is scheduled to present the results again at a defense-related conference in Washington, D.C., where Owens said Vitrafy was invited to present on a standalone basis.

During Q&A, Owens and Martin discussed defense and readiness themes, noting heightened interest in blood platelets for trauma response given the limited shelf life of platelets and the challenges associated with supply and wastage. Owens said the company believes its approach could help address limitations in current platelet preservation practices.

Technology and operations: Guardian device, LifeChain software, and manufacturing scale-up

Owens said Vitrafy has completed the first release of its second-generation device, called Guardian, along with associated software called LifeChain. He said the company has commenced the medical device pathway for Guardian and expects progress in the second half, with a later release planned around FDA registration. Owens said FDA registration would open a broader market opportunity in the U.S.

As part of building a commercial footprint, Owens said Vitrafy has established a U.S. office in California, co-located within Planet Innovation, which he characterized as supporting manufacturing visibility and integration. He also said a Guardian unit has arrived in the U.S. and will be used for demonstrations, sales, and marketing, including an upcoming booth presentation at the Facilitate cell and gene therapy conference.

Asked about the step-up in Guardian build rate, Owens said increasing interest in human health in North America is moving opportunities closer to conversion, prompting the company to build supply in anticipation of demand. Martin added that while the company had “nothing to announce today,” there is significant interest across cell and gene therapy and blood to “get units in hand,” and that demand typically increases once customers can physically evaluate the product.

Business model: “ecosystem” approach and managed service recurring revenue

Owens described Vitrafy’s go-to-market strategy as selling an “ecosystem of value” rather than a standalone piece of equipment, combining hardware and software to provide transparency, control, and data-driven insights. He said the company aims to build customer “stickiness” through end-to-end workflow integration and continuous improvement driven by data.

On monetization, Owens said Vitrafy is targeting a recurring revenue model under a managed service arrangement, bundling hardware, software, service, and support for a monthly fee, with consumables charged on top. He offered a general example of a monthly fee structure (described as “let’s say $10,000 a month”) and said the model is intended to create a short payback period and higher-margin recurring revenue into later years.

Financial update: grant income, spending mix, and cash runway

Martin reviewed the half-year financial position and said the company changed expense categories to provide clearer visibility into spending across product management, sales and marketing, and operations. He said “other income” primarily reflected earned income under the Industry Growth Program grant. According to Martin, Vitrafy received an additional AUD 750,000 on top of AUD 2.4 million received at the start of the grant, and earned approximately AUD 1.9 million during the period.

Martin said the company has not lodged, and likely will not lodge, R&D claims this year, as it has shifted away from testing and is focusing grant activity on commercialization, with plans to revisit R&D claims in the next half.

On liquidity, Martin said Vitrafy ended the half with AUD 22.8 million in cash, including AUD 10.1 million on term deposit. He said the company is “very confident” in its cash runway based on current forecasts through to well into calendar year 2027, even with increased spending in the next half tied to building an initial fleet of units.

Looking ahead, Owens said the company’s near-term priorities include converting human health opportunities in the U.S., completing and reporting Phase II readouts with the U.S. Army Institute of Surgical Research, accelerating activity under the IMV agreement with an eye toward longer-term arrangements, pursuing FDA registration, and continuing to build North American manufacturing capability to meet anticipated demand.

About Vitrafy Life Sciences (ASX:VFY)

