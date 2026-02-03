Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.05, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 25.49%.

ATO stock traded up $2.36 on Tuesday, reaching $168.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,334,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,590,549. Atmos Energy has a 52 week low of $140.85 and a 52 week high of $180.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $27.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $168.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 24th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 24th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is presently 53.40%.

In other news, Director Sean Donohue sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.15, for a total value of $77,017.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,098.55. This represents a 33.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 625.8% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Atmos Energy during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 203.3% during the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Atmos Energy during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in Atmos Energy in the second quarter worth about $72,000. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $159.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on Atmos Energy from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Atmos Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.33.

Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE: ATO) is a U.S.-based natural-gas utility that primarily focuses on the regulated distribution of natural gas. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, the company operates through local distribution systems to deliver natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial and electric generation customers. Atmos’s core activities include pipeline operations, gas distribution, system maintenance and reliability programs designed to ensure safe and continuous service to its customers.

The company’s services encompass gas delivery, system integrity and maintenance, storage and transmission connections, and customer-facing programs such as billing, conservation initiatives and energy-efficiency offerings.

