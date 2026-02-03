H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.96) by $0.12, FiscalAI reports. H&R Block had a net margin of 16.24% and a negative return on equity of 169.98%. The business had revenue of $198.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.36 million.

H&R Block Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HRB traded down $1.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,345,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,870,685. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.86, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.89. H&R Block has a 12-month low of $36.56 and a 12-month high of $64.62.

Insider Activity at H&R Block

In related news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 128,818 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.54, for a total transaction of $5,737,553.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 861,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,362,881.02. This trade represents a 13.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On H&R Block

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 46,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. raised its position in H&R Block by 7.4% in the third quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in H&R Block by 10.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in H&R Block by 100.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of H&R Block by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 90.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on HRB shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block (NYSE: HRB) is a leading provider of tax preparation services and software solutions, serving individual and small-business clients through a combination of retail offices, online platforms and mobile applications. The company offers assisted tax preparation at its network of retail offices, where clients work with trained tax professionals, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) software and online filing services designed to guide users through the complexities of federal and state tax returns.

Founded in 1955 by brothers Henry W.

See Also

