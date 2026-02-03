OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) vs. Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) Head-To-Head Contrast

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) and OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Acushnet and OneWater Marine.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acushnet 0 6 1 1 2.38 OneWater Marine 1 3 2 0 2.17

Acushnet currently has a consensus target price of $84.33, suggesting a potential downside of 15.12%. OneWater Marine has a consensus target price of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 21.86%. Given OneWater Marine’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe OneWater Marine is more favorable than Acushnet.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acushnet $2.46 billion 2.37 $214.30 million $3.66 27.15 OneWater Marine $1.87 billion 0.12 -$114.58 million ($6.74) -2.07

This table compares Acushnet and OneWater Marine"s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Acushnet has higher revenue and earnings than OneWater Marine. OneWater Marine is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Acushnet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Acushnet and OneWater Marine's net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acushnet 8.80% 27.50% 9.53% OneWater Marine -5.88% 4.09% 0.94%

Risk and Volatility

Acushnet has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OneWater Marine has a beta of 1.67, suggesting that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

53.1% of Acushnet shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.3% of OneWater Marine shares are held by institutional investors. 53.6% of Acushnet shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.5% of OneWater Marine shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Acushnet beats OneWater Marine on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear. It offers golf balls under the Titleist brand; golf clubs, such as drivers, fairways, hybrids, and irons under the Titleist brand; wedges under the Vokey Design brand; and putters under the Scotty Cameron brand. The company also provides golf bags, headwear, golf gloves, travel products, and other golf accessories. In addition, it offers golf shoes, gloves, golf outerwear, and men’s and women’s golf apparel under the FootJoy brand; and ski, golf, and lifestyle apparel under the KJUS brand name. It sells its products through on-course golf shops and golf specialty retailers, as well as through representatives, other retailers, and online. The company was formerly known as Alexandria Holdings Corp. and changed its name to Acushnet Holdings Corp. in March 2016. Acushnet Holdings Corp. was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Fairhaven, Massachusetts.

About OneWater Marine

OneWater Marine Inc. operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina services. Further, it provides rental of boats and personal watercraft services. OneWater Marine Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Buford, Georgia.

