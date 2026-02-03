1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) vs. Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) Financial Contrast

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Free Report) and Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares 1st Source and Mercantile Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 1st Source 24.97% 12.25% 1.68% Mercantile Bank 23.87% 14.03% 1.43%

Volatility and Risk

1st Source has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mercantile Bank has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

74.5% of 1st Source shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.6% of Mercantile Bank shares are held by institutional investors. 19.6% of 1st Source shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Mercantile Bank shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares 1st Source and Mercantile Bank”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 1st Source $574.21 million 2.92 $132.62 million $6.01 11.42 Mercantile Bank $371.80 million 2.48 $88.75 million $5.46 9.85

1st Source has higher revenue and earnings than Mercantile Bank. Mercantile Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than 1st Source, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

1st Source pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Mercantile Bank pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. 1st Source pays out 26.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Mercantile Bank pays out 27.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. 1st Source has increased its dividend for 38 consecutive years and Mercantile Bank has increased its dividend for 14 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for 1st Source and Mercantile Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 1st Source 0 3 2 0 2.40 Mercantile Bank 0 2 4 0 2.67

1st Source currently has a consensus target price of $75.33, indicating a potential upside of 9.74%. Mercantile Bank has a consensus target price of $56.75, indicating a potential upside of 5.54%. Given 1st Source’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe 1st Source is more favorable than Mercantile Bank.

Summary

1st Source beats Mercantile Bank on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 1st Source

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance products to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards. The company also offers commercial, small business, agricultural, and real estate loans for general corporate purposes, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories, accounts receivables, and renewable energy and acquisition financing; and commercial leasing, treasury management, and retirement planning services. In addition, it provides trust, investment, agency, and custodial services comprising administration of estates and personal trusts, as well as management of investment accounts for individuals, employee benefit plans, and charitable foundations. Further, the company offers equipment loan and lease products for construction equipment, new and pre-owned aircraft, auto and light trucks, and medium and heavy duty trucks; and finances construction equipment, aircrafts, medium and heavy duty trucks, step vans, vocational work trucks, motor coaches, shuttle buses, funeral cars, automobiles, and other equipment. Additionally, it provides corporate and personal property, casualty, and individual and group health and life insurance products and services. 1st Source Corporation was founded in 1863 and is headquartered in South Bend, Indiana.

About Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and industrial loans; vacant land, land development, and residential construction loans; owner and non-owner occupied real estate loans; multi-family and residential rental property loans; single-family residential real estate loans; home equity line of credit programs; and consumer loans, such as new and used automobile and boat loans, and credit cards, as well as overdraft protection services; and residential mortgage and instalment loans. In addition, it offers courier services and safe deposit facilities; and insurance products, such as private passenger automobile, homeowners, personal inland marine, boat owners, recreational vehicle, dwelling fire, umbrella policies, small business, and life insurance products. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

