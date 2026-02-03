Tinka Resources (CVE:TK) Trading Down 10.1% – Here’s What Happened

Tinka Resources Limited (CVE:TK – Get Free Report) traded down 10.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.40. 280,820 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 55% from the average session volume of 180,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.45.

Tinka Resources Stock Down 5.6%

The stock has a market capitalization of C$56.14 million, a PE ratio of -26.00 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.47 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.32.

Tinka Resources Company Profile

Tinka Resources Limited engages in the acquisition and exploration of base and precious metals mineral properties in Peru. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, tin, gold, and copper deposits. The company’s flagship project comprises the 100% interests in the Ayawilca project that consists of 59 granted mining concessions covering an area of approximately 16,548 hectares located in the Department of Pasco, Central Peru. Tinka Resources Limited was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

