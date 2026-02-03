PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $121.54 and last traded at $120.7150, with a volume of 699151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $116.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on PPG Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on PPG Industries from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Thursday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.71.

PPG Industries Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.52 and a 200-day moving average of $105.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $26.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.17.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 9.93%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. PPG Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.700-8.100 EPS. Equities analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 40.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PPG Industries

In other news, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $572,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 28,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,128,290. The trade was a 15.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Chancey E. Hagerty sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.59, for a total value of $260,077.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 8,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $979,856.43. This trade represents a 20.98% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in PPG Industries by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,075 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,849 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in PPG Industries by 6.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 26,354 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in PPG Industries by 40.7% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 19,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 5,667 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 38,329 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,360,000 after purchasing an additional 4,164 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries is a global supplier of paints, coatings and specialty materials that serves industrial, transportation, consumer and construction markets. Founded in 1883 as the Pittsburgh Plate Glass Company, PPG has evolved from its origins in glass manufacturing into a diversified coatings and materials company headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The company develops and manufactures a broad array of products used to protect and enhance surfaces, from consumer paints to highly engineered coatings for demanding industrial applications.

PPG’s product portfolio includes architectural and decorative paints, automotive original equipment and refinish coatings, industrial coatings for machinery and equipment, protective and marine coatings, aerospace and defense coatings, and packaging coatings and materials.

Further Reading

