Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Wolters Kluwer NV (OTCMKTS:WTKWY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $82.85 and last traded at $82.9950, with a volume of 1963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.92.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research report on Monday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Wolters Kluwer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy”.
Wolters Kluwer is a global information services and software company that provides professional information, software solutions and related services to customers in the health, tax & accounting, governance, risk & compliance, and legal sectors. Headquartered in the Netherlands, the company operates internationally and its shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam; its American Depositary Receipts trade on the OTC market under the symbol WTKWY.
The company’s offerings center on subscription-based digital products and workflow tools designed to help professionals make decisions, meet regulatory requirements and improve operational efficiency.
