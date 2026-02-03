Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Given “Hold” Rating at TD Cowen

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at TD Cowen in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $123.00 target price on the entertainment giant’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.61% from the stock’s current price.

DIS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “mixed” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $136.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.50.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on DIS

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE:DIS traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,346,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,977,873. Walt Disney has a fifty-two week low of $80.10 and a fifty-two week high of $124.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $183.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.74 and its 200-day moving average is $113.00.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The entertainment giant reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.06. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 13.14%.The firm had revenue of $25.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Walt Disney will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walt Disney

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter worth $25,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new position in Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 48.5% in the third quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 291 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting Walt Disney

Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS), commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi?national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family?oriented storytelling. Disney’s operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.