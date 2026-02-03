Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Given “Hold” Rating at TD Cowen

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at TD Cowen in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $123.00 target price on the entertainment giant’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.61% from the stock’s current price.
DIS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “mixed” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $136.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.50.
Walt Disney Stock Performance
Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The entertainment giant reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.06. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 13.14%.The firm had revenue of $25.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Walt Disney will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walt Disney
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter worth $25,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new position in Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 48.5% in the third quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 291 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Key Stories Impacting Walt Disney
Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Board names Josh D’Amaro as next CEO, ending long succession uncertainty — a clarity boost that traders view as constructive for near-term sentiment and execution continuity. Walt Disney Names D’Amaro as Next CEO. The Stock Is Rising.
- Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat: Disney reported $1.63 EPS on $25.98B revenue (both slightly ahead of estimates) and said streaming profitability improved — fundamental beats that support valuation and the thesis of a multi-year turnaround. Walt Disney Stock Performance / Q1 results
- Positive Sentiment: Parks/experiences are a cash engine: Experiences posted record revenue and drove a large share of operating income, underpinning buyback capacity and a reliable capital-return story. Disney supercharged its parks. The booming division still has room to run
- Neutral Sentiment: Analysts remain mixed but constructive: Jefferies trimmed its PT slightly (still buy), Morgan Stanley started coverage with Overweight and a $135 PT — signals of analyst conviction despite recent volatility. Analyst notes and price-target updates
- Negative Sentiment: Guidance and margins disappointed: Management gave a tepid near-term outlook, operating income fell year-over-year and free cash flow remains pressured by higher operating and capex investments — reasons investors sold into the post-earnings pop. Disney Q1 2026 Earnings: Past Potential Risks Become Reality
- Negative Sentiment: One-off and structural headwinds: Disney disclosed a ~$110M hit from the YouTube TV blackout and flagged weaker international visitation to U.S. parks — near-term earnings and tourism risks that could temper momentum. Disney’s theme park revenue soared, but a prolonged YouTube contract dispute dampened its Q1 earnings
- Negative Sentiment: Strategic/content risks flagged: Critics warn reliance on sequels/remakes and expiring IP/copyright risks could pressure long-term growth if not offset by new franchises and cost discipline. Disney’s IP Time Bomb: How Expiring Copyrights, AI Piracy and Lawsuits Threaten Future Revenue
Walt Disney Company Profile
The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS), commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi?national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family?oriented storytelling. Disney’s operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.
On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.
