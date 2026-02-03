Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) Shares Up 9.9% After Analyst Upgrade

Sigma Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Free Report) shares shot up 9.9% on Tuesday after Bank of America upgraded the stock from an underperform rating to a neutral rating. Bank of America now has a $14.00 price target on the stock. Sigma Lithium traded as high as $11.89 and last traded at $11.87. 1,365,213 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 5,013,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.80.
SGML has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup downgraded Sigma Lithium from an “overweight” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Sigma Lithium in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Sigma Lithium in a report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research raised shares of Sigma Lithium from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Sigma Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sigma Lithium presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SGML
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sigma Lithium
Sigma Lithium Price Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.82.
Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $28.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.54 million. Sigma Lithium had a negative net margin of 24.13% and a negative return on equity of 35.97%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sigma Lithium Corporation will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.
About Sigma Lithium
Sigma Lithium Corp. is a Canada-based mineral exploration and development company focused on the sustainable production of battery-grade lithium from hard rock deposits. The company’s flagship asset is the Grota do Cirilo lithium project, located in the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil. Grota do Cirilo comprises a fully permitted, low-altitude spodumene mine and processing plant designed to produce high-purity lithium concentrate and downstream lithium hydroxide for the global electric vehicle and energy storage markets.
Since its founding in 2018, Sigma Lithium has pursued a vertically integrated approach, overseeing each stage of production from ore extraction and beneficiation to chemical conversion.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sigma Lithium
- The day the gold market broke
- Forget AI, This Will Be the Next Big Tech Breakthrough
- ~$1.5T SpaceX IPO: Pre-IPO Opportunity
- ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before the market opens tomorrow!
- End of America Update
Receive News & Ratings for Sigma Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sigma Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.