Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) Shares Up 9.9% After Analyst Upgrade

Sigma Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Free Report) shares shot up 9.9% on Tuesday after Bank of America upgraded the stock from an underperform rating to a neutral rating. Bank of America now has a $14.00 price target on the stock. Sigma Lithium traded as high as $11.89 and last traded at $11.87. 1,365,213 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 5,013,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.80.

SGML has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup downgraded Sigma Lithium from an “overweight” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Sigma Lithium in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Sigma Lithium in a report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research raised shares of Sigma Lithium from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Sigma Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sigma Lithium presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sigma Lithium

Sigma Lithium Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC bought a new position in Sigma Lithium in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in Sigma Lithium in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC acquired a new stake in Sigma Lithium in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 64.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.82.

Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $28.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.54 million. Sigma Lithium had a negative net margin of 24.13% and a negative return on equity of 35.97%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sigma Lithium Corporation will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

About Sigma Lithium

Sigma Lithium Corp. is a Canada-based mineral exploration and development company focused on the sustainable production of battery-grade lithium from hard rock deposits. The company’s flagship asset is the Grota do Cirilo lithium project, located in the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil. Grota do Cirilo comprises a fully permitted, low-altitude spodumene mine and processing plant designed to produce high-purity lithium concentrate and downstream lithium hydroxide for the global electric vehicle and energy storage markets.

Since its founding in 2018, Sigma Lithium has pursued a vertically integrated approach, overseeing each stage of production from ore extraction and beneficiation to chemical conversion.

