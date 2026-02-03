Short Interest in Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE) Declines By 12.9%

Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,816,732 shares, a decrease of 12.9% from the December 31st total of 2,086,876 shares. Approximately 6.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 254,484 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 254,484 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.1 days. Approximately 6.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CDRE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CJS Securities upgraded shares of Cadre to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Cadre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Cadre in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Cadre from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Cadre in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

Insider Activity at Cadre

Institutional Trading of Cadre

In related news, CEO Warren B. Kanders sold 1,257,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $49,024,482.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,294. This trade represents a 99.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 31.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadre during the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in Cadre by 4.2% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 15,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Cadre by 24,275.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,855 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cadre by 9.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 372,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,021,000 after purchasing an additional 31,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Cadre by 98.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 23,844 shares during the period. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cadre Trading Up 1.5%

CDRE opened at $40.63 on Tuesday. Cadre has a one year low of $27.07 and a one year high of $46.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.27, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.36.

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $155.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.96 million. Cadre had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 7.33%.The business’s revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cadre will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Cadre Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 30th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. This is an increase from Cadre’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 30th. Cadre’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

Cadre Company Profile

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE) is a technology?driven real estate investment platform that offers accredited and institutional investors direct access to institutional?grade commercial properties. Established in 2014, Cadre leverages a data-centric approach to identify, underwrite and manage investments in multifamily, office, retail and industrial assets across major U.S. markets. The firm’s platform is designed to streamline the investment process, from deal sourcing and due diligence to ongoing asset management and reporting.

Through its online marketplace, Cadre provides a curated selection of equity and preferred equity offerings, allowing investors to participate in individual properties or diversify across a managed portfolio.

