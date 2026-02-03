Federated Hermes Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Freshworks Inc. $FRSH

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report) by 777.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 512,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 453,827 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Freshworks were worth $6,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Freshworks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Freshworks during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Freshworks by 427.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Freshworks by 25.0% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freshworks by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. 75.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Tyler Sloat bought 171,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,994,166.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 1,149,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,354,215.28. The trade was a 17.55% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mika Yamamoto sold 15,012 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $195,156.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 490,350 shares in the company, valued at $6,374,550. This represents a 2.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 22,267 shares of company stock worth $282,301 in the last quarter. 11.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRSH opened at $10.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -106.59 and a beta of 0.89. Freshworks Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.45 and a 12-month high of $18.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.29.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $215.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.80 million. Freshworks had a negative return on equity of 0.37% and a negative net margin of 3.65%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Freshworks has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.100-0.120 EPS. Research analysts predict that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FRSH shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Freshworks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Freshworks from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Freshworks from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Freshworks in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Freshworks in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.54.

Freshworks, Inc is a global provider of cloud-based customer engagement software designed to help businesses streamline customer support, sales, marketing, and IT service operations. The company’s integrated suite of solutions enables organizations of all sizes to deliver seamless experiences across multiple channels, including email, chat, phone, and social media. Freshworks’ platform is built on modern, user-friendly interfaces and offers native automation, AI-powered insights, and analytics to improve efficiency and customer satisfaction.

The company’s flagship product, Freshdesk, serves as a helpdesk solution for customer support teams, while Freshservice addresses IT service management needs.

