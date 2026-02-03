Marco Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Marco Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 71,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 763 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar makes up 2.6% of Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $34,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kilter Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the second quarter worth $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 1,060.0% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 58 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at $32,000. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.06, for a total value of $5,750,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 45,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,142,227.60. The trade was a 18.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director David Maclennan bought 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $568.86 per share, for a total transaction of $170,658.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,520,730.42. This represents a 3.92% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,729 shares of company stock worth $31,084,308. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $690.71 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $606.93 and its 200 day moving average is $522.53. The stock has a market cap of $323.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.58. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $267.30 and a 52-week high of $691.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $19.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 13.14%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 20th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday, December 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $700.00 to $729.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Argus increased their price target on Caterpillar from $460.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. HSBC raised Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $405.00 to $660.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $678.29.

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company’s product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off?highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

