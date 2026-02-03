Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) Rating Lowered to “Hold” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKKGY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Merck KGaA stock opened at $29.88 on Tuesday. Merck KGaA has a 1 year low of $24.32 and a 1 year high of $31.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.80 and a 200-day moving average of $27.02.

Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKKGY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Merck KGaA had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 13.92%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Merck KGaA will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, commonly referred to as Merck Group, is a multinational science and technology company with origins dating back to 1668. The company develops and manufactures products and technologies across healthcare, life science and electronics applications. It is distinct from the U.S. pharmaceutical company Merck & Co; Merck KGaA is a European group headquartered in Darmstadt and is publicly listed in Germany with an OTC American depositary receipt available under the symbol MKKGY.

Merck’s Healthcare business develops prescription medicines and related services focused on areas such as oncology, immunology, neurology (including therapies for multiple sclerosis) and fertility.

