Buck Wealth Strategies LLC Buys 4,031 Shares of Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Buck Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 75.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,031 shares during the period. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $5,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QQQ. Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Enclave Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.9% in the third quarter. Enclave Advisors LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. IFS Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 4.1% during the third quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.5% during the third quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 3,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.7%

QQQ stock opened at $626.14 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $620.25 and a 200 day moving average of $601.30. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $402.39 and a twelve month high of $637.01.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were given a $0.7941 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69.

About Invesco QQQ

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

