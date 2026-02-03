iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF (TSE:XIU) Trading 0.9% Higher – Time to Buy?

iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF (TSE:XIU – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$47.43 and last traded at C$47.33. Approximately 5,239,246 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 81% from the average daily volume of 2,899,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$46.90.

iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF Trading Up 0.9%

The business’s 50-day moving average is C$47.30 and its 200-day moving average is C$44.94.

About iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF

The investment objective of the Fund is to provide long-term capital growth by replicating, to the extent possible, the performance of the S&P/TSX 60 Index , net of expenses. Under normal market conditions, the Fund will primarily invest in Canadian equity securities. The Index is a strategy index focused on dividend income. The Index is comprised of 60 of the largest by market capitalization and most liquid constituents of the S&P/TSX Composite Index. Sectors are intended to mirror sector weights of the S&P/TSX Composite Index To achieve its investment objective the Fund uses an indexing strategy.

