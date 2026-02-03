Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) Shares Up 1.9% – Here’s Why

Shares of Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU – Get Free Report) traded up 1.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$42.54 and last traded at C$42.33. 67,087 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 84,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$41.53.

TSU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Desjardins set a C$56.00 price objective on Trisura Group and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Trisura Group from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trisura Group currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of C$54.67.

The company has a market capitalization of C$2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$42.46 and a 200-day moving average price of C$40.84.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. Trisura Group had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The business had revenue of C$799.34 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Trisura Group Ltd. will post 3.1349036 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trisura Group Ltd is a Canadian based company engages in the provision of specialty insurance. The company’s operations currently include specialty property and casualty insurance (Surety, Risk Solutions, and Corporate Insurance business lines), underwritten predominantly in Canada. The operating business segments are Trisura Guarantee, Trisura Specialty, and Trisura International. The Trisura Guarantee segment generates maximum revenue, which offers Surety, Risk Solutions and Corporate Insurance products underwritten in Canada as well as the operations of Trisura Warranty.

