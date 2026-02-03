Short Interest in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Decreases By 27.2%

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 3,456,165 shares, a decrease of 27.2% from the December 31st total of 4,747,257 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,229,522 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,229,522 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Natera Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of Natera stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $231.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,250,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082,321. Natera has a 52-week low of $125.38 and a 52-week high of $256.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $235.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.05. The company has a market cap of $31.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.92 and a beta of 1.64.

Get Natera alerts:

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.25). Natera had a negative return on equity of 25.07% and a negative net margin of 14.61%.The business had revenue of $592.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Natera will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

Natera News Summary

Positive Sentiment: Brokerage coverage: Analysts compiled a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy,” which can support demand and provides institutional validation for Natera’s growth outlook. Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Brokerage coverage: Analysts compiled a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy,” which can support demand and provides institutional validation for Natera’s growth outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Trading context: Shares are trading modestly above average volume and near the 50?day moving average (~$235.91), with a 200?day around $194.43 — a setup that could amplify moves once directional catalysts dominate. (Market data described in company background.)

Trading context: Shares are trading modestly above average volume and near the 50?day moving average (~$235.91), with a 200?day around $194.43 — a setup that could amplify moves once directional catalysts dominate. (Market data described in company background.) Negative Sentiment: Large insider selling: Multiple filings show executives and other insiders sold stock in recent filings, totaling roughly $3.6M across several transactions (including notable CEO and CFO sales). Heavy insider sales often create short?term downward pressure and raise questions about management stock liquidity or timing. Representative filings: CEO and other insider sales. Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) CEO Sells $866,983.68 in Stock Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) CFO Sells $573,232.28 in Stock

Insider Transactions at Natera

Here are the key news stories impacting Natera this week:

In related news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 71,932 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.74, for a total transaction of $16,885,317.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 217,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,021,677.96. This trade represents a 24.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Herm Rosenman sold 48,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.42, for a total value of $11,011,448.98. Following the transaction, the director owned 20,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,626,177.64. The trade was a 70.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 350,703 shares of company stock worth $82,221,116. 5.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Natera

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Natera in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in Natera during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in Natera in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Natera by 95.7% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Natera during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NTRA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens lifted their price target on Natera from $197.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Natera from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Natera from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Natera in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Natera from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Natera presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.20.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NTRA

About Natera

(Get Free Report)

Natera is a global diagnostics company that develops and commercializes cell-free DNA and other genetic testing technologies for clinical applications. The company focuses on three principal areas: reproductive health (including non-invasive prenatal testing and carrier screening), oncology (tumor-informed assays for minimal residual disease and recurrence monitoring), and organ transplantation (cell-free DNA tests to detect allograft injury). Natera combines laboratory testing, proprietary bioinformatics, and clinical reporting to deliver personalized genetic information to clinicians and patients.

Key product offerings include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for fetal chromosomal abnormalities and select single-gene conditions; Horizon carrier screening for inherited conditions; Signatera, a personalized, tumor-informed assay used for detecting minimal residual disease and monitoring treatment response in cancer patients; and Prospera, a donor-derived cell-free DNA test used to assess the risk of organ rejection.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.