Inventronics (CVE:IVX) Stock Price Down 7.2% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Inventronics Limited (CVE:IVX – Get Free Report) fell 7.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.77 and last traded at C$0.77. 501 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 5,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.83.

Inventronics Stock Down 7.2%

The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.83 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.79. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.75 million, a P/E ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.63, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.94.

Inventronics Company Profile

Inventronics Limited designs, manufactures, and sells protective enclosures and related products for the telecommunications, cable, electric transmission, oil and gas, and other industries in North America. The company offers CP Pedestal series for CATV distribution equipment; IVT BOBCAT co-locate cabinet series for broadband node locations supporting remote deployment of network electronics, including power supply, batteries, and RF components; SG pedestals for utility and communication industries; and MDU enclosure series for cable and telecom companies.

