SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 82,776 shares, a growth of 42.4% from the December 31st total of 58,135 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 393,320 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 369.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF Trading Up 1.0%

NYSEARCA SLYV traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $97.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 282,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,397. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.40. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $65.96 and a 52 week high of $100.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.08.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics. In seeking to track the performance of the S&P Small Cap 600 Value Index (the Index), the Fund employs a replication strategy. The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market.

