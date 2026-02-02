iShares Asia/Pacific Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

iShares Asia/Pacific Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYA – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 13,198 shares, an increase of 24.5% from the December 31st total of 10,602 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,958 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 8,958 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

iShares Asia/Pacific Dividend ETF Stock Performance

DVYA traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $48.26. The company had a trading volume of 11,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,022. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.37. iShares Asia/Pacific Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $31.05 and a 12-month high of $49.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Asia/Pacific Dividend ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares Asia/Pacific Dividend ETF stock. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Asia/Pacific Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Triumph Capital Management owned about 0.06% of iShares Asia/Pacific Dividend ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About iShares Asia/Pacific Dividend ETF

The iShares Asia\u002FPacific Dividend ETF (DVYA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of consistent highest dividend-yielding companies in the Asia-Pacific region. DVYA was launched on Feb 23, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

