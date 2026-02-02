ALPS Intermediate Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MNBD) Short Interest Update

ALPS Intermediate Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MNBD – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 12,832 shares, a growth of 29.8% from the December 31st total of 9,883 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,413 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,413 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

ALPS Intermediate Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA MNBD remained flat at $26.15 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,964. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.85. ALPS Intermediate Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.55 and a fifty-two week high of $26.29.

ALPS Intermediate Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 22nd were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ALPS Intermediate Municipal Bond ETF

ALPS Intermediate Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ALPS Intermediate Municipal Bond ETF by 508.2% during the 4th quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after buying an additional 42,872 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ALPS Intermediate Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,090,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in ALPS Intermediate Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $575,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in ALPS Intermediate Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $511,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of ALPS Intermediate Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $343,000.

The ALPS Intermediate Municipal Bond ETF (MNBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide exposure to investment-grade, intermediate-term municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. MNBD was launched on May 19, 2022 and is managed by ALPS.

