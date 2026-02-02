Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 125,676 shares, a decrease of 22.4% from the December 31st total of 161,888 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 224,996 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 224,996 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Fidus Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidus Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 5,750.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,223 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.14% of the company’s stock.

Fidus Investment Stock Performance

FDUS remained flat at $19.29 during trading on Monday. 312,619 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,370. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.59 and its 200 day moving average is $20.29. The firm has a market cap of $702.73 million, a P/E ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.73. Fidus Investment has a 1-year low of $16.70 and a 1-year high of $23.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fidus Investment ( NASDAQ:FDUS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The asset manager reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.50. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 54.03% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $37.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.29 million. On average, analysts forecast that Fidus Investment will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

FDUS has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Fidus Investment from $21.50 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Fidus Investment in a report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.75.

Fidus Investment Company Profile

Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: FDUS) is a closed-end, externally managed business development company (BDC) that provides specialized financing solutions to U.S. middle-market companies. Operated by Fidus Investment Advisors, LLC, a registered investment adviser, the company is regulated under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and trades on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

The firm focuses on structuring senior secured and unitranche loans, mezzanine debt and equity investments for established businesses across a range of industries.

